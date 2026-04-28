SOU Music Student Recital
SOU Music Student Recital
SOU Music will feature both Scholarship Winners' Recitals and several Junior and Senior Recitals during this academic year. All recitals are on Thursdays, from 12:30pm-1:20PM unless otherwise indicated.
Performers: Clara Kidd, percussion & Nolan Pierson, percussion
Non-ticketed concert. Free livestream: https://youtube.com/live/A22oB2uYwok?feature=share
All recitals are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC at the SOU Music Recital Hall. Free parking in Lot #36.
Come out and support our students dedication and achievements in both instrumental and vocal excellence!
SOU Music Recital Hall, 450 S Mountain Ave
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
Artist Group Info
Oregon Center for the Arts
oca@sou.edu
SOU Music Recital Hall, 450 S Mountain Ave
450 S Mountain AveAshland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu