© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SOU Music Student Recital

SOU Music Student Recital

SOU Music will feature both Scholarship Winners' Recitals and several Junior and Senior Recitals during this academic year. All recitals are on Thursdays, from 12:30pm-1:20PM unless otherwise indicated.

Performers: Clara Kidd, percussion & Nolan Pierson, percussion

Non-ticketed concert. Free livestream: https://youtube.com/live/A22oB2uYwok?feature=share

All recitals are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC at the SOU Music Recital Hall. Free parking in Lot #36.

Come out and support our students dedication and achievements in both instrumental and vocal excellence!

SOU Music Recital Hall, 450 S Mountain Ave
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/

Artist Group Info

Oregon Center for the Arts
oca@sou.edu
SOU Music Recital Hall, 450 S Mountain Ave
450 S Mountain Ave
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu