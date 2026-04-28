SOU Music Student Recital

SOU Music will feature both Scholarship Winners' Recitals and several Junior and Senior Recitals during this academic year. All recitals are on Thursdays, from 12:30pm-1:20PM unless otherwise indicated.

Performers: Clara Kidd, percussion & Nolan Pierson, percussion

Non-ticketed concert. Free livestream: https://youtube.com/live/A22oB2uYwok?feature=share

All recitals are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC at the SOU Music Recital Hall. Free parking in Lot #36.

Come out and support our students dedication and achievements in both instrumental and vocal excellence!