Songs for the Soul: Darrell Grant piano and vocals

Pianist, composer, and educator Darrell Grant returns to the festival after several memorable appearances over the decades. We are especially delighted to welcome him back to this special venue at the entrance to Coos Bay for an inspiring afternoon of music and renewing of connections. A Portland based artist, Grant harnesses the power of music to create change. His performances and community-centered musical initiatives have focused on sustainability and social justice and the importance of the arts. More about Darrell Grant’s recent projects https://www.darrellgrant.com/. The event includes a catered intermission with sweet and savory small bites and beverages provided by Black Market Gourmet. We have limited seating so reserve your spot early.

Tickets available at Coos Art Museum and the OCMA Office, also online at: https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/event-cal/darrell-grant-songs-for-the-soul

