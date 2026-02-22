Snow Soup

Performed by Pegasus Puppet Theatre from Portland, Oregon

Sunday, February 22, 2026

​Performance times 1:00 and 3:30 PM

Craterian Theater, Collier Center for the Performing Arts

23 South Central Avenue, Medford OR

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FREE ADMISSION

A donation of new or gently used children's books at the door is much appreciated for our Book Drive. The Storytelling Guild collects hundreds of books to distribute in our community through Pass The Book.​

Sponsored by the Storytelling Guild and Craterian Performances

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Description:

'Stone Soup' is an old French folktale in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of their food in order to make a meal that everyone enjoys, and exists as a moral regarding the value of sharing. Pegasus Theatre's charming rendition is a musical set in the snowy Arctic. The characters are all indigenous animals, including a clever arctic fox, a lemming, a walrus, puffins, a polar bear, and a magical narwhal. This story inspires the qualities of generosity, coming together as a community, and the value of looking beyond stereotypes.

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Perfect for kids 3-9.