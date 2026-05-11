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Shelby Means Band in McCloud, CA

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Shelby Means Band in McCloud, CA

We are so excited to welcome the Shelby Means Band on Monday evening, May 18th at the McCloud River BnB outdoor stage. Shelby is a Grammy-winning singer, bassist, and songwriter and we are proud to host her last show on her "Streets of Boulder Tour". For more info go to ShastaMusic.org.

Shasta Mountain Music and McCloud River Bed & Breakfast
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shasta Mountain Music
5304006378
howdy@shastamusic.org
www.shastamusic.org

Artist Group Info

Shelby Means Band
https://www.shelbyleemeans.com/
Shasta Mountain Music and McCloud River Bed & Breakfast
325 Lawndale Court
McCloud, California 96057
5304006378
howdy@shastamusic.org
shastamusic.org