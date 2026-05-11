Shelby Means Band in McCloud, CA
Shelby Means Band in McCloud, CA
We are so excited to welcome the Shelby Means Band on Monday evening, May 18th at the McCloud River BnB outdoor stage. Shelby is a Grammy-winning singer, bassist, and songwriter and we are proud to host her last show on her "Streets of Boulder Tour". For more info go to ShastaMusic.org.
Shasta Mountain Music and McCloud River Bed & Breakfast
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Shasta Mountain Music
5304006378
howdy@shastamusic.org
Artist Group Info
Shelby Means Band
Shasta Mountain Music and McCloud River Bed & Breakfast
325 Lawndale CourtMcCloud, California 96057
5304006378
howdy@shastamusic.org