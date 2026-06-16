Shasta Mountain Music Presents Wolf Jett!

We are ready to dance with the return of the band Wolf Jett to our stage from 7-9 pm at the McCloud River Bed & Breakfast on Wednesday, June 24th.

The band describes their music as psychedelic Southern soul. I would say it's all that and more, join us on the 24th and find out for yourself!

Tickets are $20 per person, (presale on website, or at the door with cash or Venmo), children 14 and under are free with an adult. We plan to be outdoors on the lawn so bring your chairs or blankets. Pre-event dinners are available at the Bnb. Call the Inn for dinner info at 530-964-2130.

For event info please email howdy@shastamusic.org or look for info and tickets at www.shastamusic.org

https://www.wolfjett.com/