San Miguel Fraser at Grizzly Peak Winery - a Cage Free Concert
San Miguel Fraser at Grizzly Peak Winery - a Cage Free Concert
Popular Duo, Maria San Miguel & Galen Fraser return to Ashland for a Grizzly Peak Winery Event. Come enjoy a rousing evening of tender cançons, flaming fiddle tunes, and virtuosity so in sync that these two become one powerful unit of heartfelt music making of the highest order. Fiddles, hand drum, bazouki, vocals... Who could ask for anything more? You might wear your dancing shoes ;")
Grizzly Peak Winery
$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cage Free Concerts
seats@cagefreeconcerts.com
Artist Group Info
San Miguel Fraser
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com