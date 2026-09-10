San Miguel Fraser at Grizzly Peak Winery - a Cage Free Concert

Popular Duo, Maria San Miguel & Galen Fraser return to Ashland for a Grizzly Peak Winery Event. Come enjoy a rousing evening of tender cançons, flaming fiddle tunes, and virtuosity so in sync that these two become one powerful unit of heartfelt music making of the highest order. Fiddles, hand drum, bazouki, vocals... Who could ask for anything more? You might wear your dancing shoes ;")