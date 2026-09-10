© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Miguel Fraser at Grizzly Peak Winery - a Cage Free Concert

San Miguel Fraser at Grizzly Peak Winery - a Cage Free Concert

Popular Duo, Maria San Miguel & Galen Fraser return to Ashland for a Grizzly Peak Winery Event. Come enjoy a rousing evening of tender cançons, flaming fiddle tunes, and virtuosity so in sync that these two become one powerful unit of heartfelt music making of the highest order. Fiddles, hand drum, bazouki, vocals... Who could ask for anything more? You might wear your dancing shoes ;")

Grizzly Peak Winery
$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cage Free Concerts
seats@cagefreeconcerts.com
https://cagefreeconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

San Miguel Fraser
https://sanmiguelfraser.com/
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/