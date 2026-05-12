Sage & Aera (Featuring Sage Cook, Founding Member of Elephant Revival)

Sage & Aera is an indie folk duo combining the songs and instrumental prowess of Sage Cook (Elephant Revival) with the uniquely captivating voice and upright bass of Aera Fox. As a founding member of and cornerstone and principal songwriter, banjo player and guitarist in the Colorado transcendental folk group, Elephant Revival, Sage Cook penned some fan favorites like “Go On,” “Cosmic Pulse,” and “Down to the Sea.” Embarking on a subsistence farming adventure in 2013, Sage and Aera moved to Kansas in hopes that deepening their connection to the land would also lead to greater self-realization. During this period of self-reflection and isolation, they co-founded indie atmospheric folk-pop band WE DREAM DAWN with local drummer Weston Hill. In 2023, rejuvenated and inspired by their work with the land, Sage & Aera chose to strip away all the superfluous layers and lay their hearts bare as a purely acoustic duo. Emerging from their self-imposed isolation is purposeful, pure creativity, organically rooted and cosmically inspired folk music for the modern era.

