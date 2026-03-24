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RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “Skid Row Marathon”

RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “Skid Row Marathon”

When a Los Angeles judge starts a running club for people living on Skid Row, something unexpected begins to happen. A moving documentary about unlikely relationships, second chances, and seeing beyond our assumptions.

Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Marla Estes
https://www.BuildingBridgers.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org