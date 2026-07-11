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Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

Rushadicus the Infamous Cello Goblín is a post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee who prefers precarious perches to dazzle and delight. With mystical language of Sneth and textural noise-based birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry: a "bejickment" for the brave, the curious, and the wild of mynde...

Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
$15ADV/$20DOS
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/

Artist Group Info

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/
Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
120 E 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
5416469149
robin.cccollective@gmail.com
www.curtaincallcab.com