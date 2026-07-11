Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
Rushadicus the Infamous Cello Goblín is a post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee who prefers precarious perches to dazzle and delight. With mystical language of Sneth and textural noise-based birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry: a "bejickment" for the brave, the curious, and the wild of mynde...
Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
$15ADV/$20DOS
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
Artist Group Info
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
120 E 6th StreetMedford, Oregon 97501
5416469149
robin.cccollective@gmail.com