Rosa Lees with guest Jimmy Fretwell presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Overview

Catch Rosa Lees and Jimmy Fretwell live for a fun, soulful night with Ashland Folk Collective!

Rosa Lees with guest Jimmy Fretwell

Hailing from Southern Oregon, The Rosa Lees channel the spirit of female bluegrass pioneers like Hazel Dickens, Alice Gerrard, and Rose Maddox while forging a vibrant sound of their own. Known for rich vocal harmonies, driving rhythms, and thoughtful songwriting, the band blends traditional bluegrass with touches of old time, country, and gospel. Rising quickly in the Northwest scene, they have appeared at venues and festivals including Britt Festival, the Columbia Gorge Bluegrass Festival, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Big Ponderoo. The Rosa Lees are Rachel Buklad on banjo, Jessie Monter on fiddle, Holly Hurley on bass, and Bekkah McAlvage on guitar.

Jimmy Fretwell (formerly Jef Fretwell) is a alt country and Americana songwriter whose music feels both timeless and lived-in. With warm vocals and unhurried storytelling, his songs capture the many moments of the open road, small towns, and shared nights with friends.

Doors 6:00PM Show 7:00-10:00pm

Food & Drinks available for purchase!

Please leave pets at home (not in your car <3 )

No Refunds.