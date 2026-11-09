Rogue Winterfest Weekend Events

Rogue Winterfest's Weekend Holiday Event returns with fun for the entire family!

The public is invited to view the beautifully decorated trees and locally produced art along with Evergreen Federal Bank’s Southern Oregon Adventure displays complete with towering redwoods, deep forests and rivers, Crater Lake, Southern Oregon coast, and vineyards all designed by local artists. Truly AMAZING!

You will also have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get your photo taken, visit Mrs. Claus's Kitchen, go fishing at the North Pole, and go home with a little gift from Santa's workshop.

