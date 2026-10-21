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Rogue Valley Agritourism Summit

Rogue Valley Agritourism Summit

Agritourism has the potential to create new revenue streams for farms, strengthen local economies, and connect communities with agriculture. At the same time, it raises important questions about land use, farm viability, infrastructure, and community character.

Whether you're a farmer, rancher, tourism professional, planner, elected official, or community member, this summit will provide an opportunity to explore the opportunities and challenges of agritourism in Southern Oregon.

Speakers include Alice Morrison Friends of Family Farmers; Audrey Comerford OSU Extension Agritourism Program Coordinator; Mike Thelin, consultant for Travel Oregon; Rhianna Simms of Verdant Phoenix; Johanna Talley of Drunken Goat Vegan Supper Club; Erica Idso-Weisz of Itty Bitty Acres, and Ric & Jeri Reno of Pheasant Fields Farm.

Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
$15 per person
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OSU Jackson County Extension Small Farms Program and Rogue Valley Food Network System
(541) 776-7371
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/jackson
Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
569 Hanley Rd.
Central Point, Oregon 97502
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec