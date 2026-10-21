Rogue Valley Agritourism Summit

Agritourism has the potential to create new revenue streams for farms, strengthen local economies, and connect communities with agriculture. At the same time, it raises important questions about land use, farm viability, infrastructure, and community character.

Whether you're a farmer, rancher, tourism professional, planner, elected official, or community member, this summit will provide an opportunity to explore the opportunities and challenges of agritourism in Southern Oregon.

Speakers include Alice Morrison Friends of Family Farmers; Audrey Comerford OSU Extension Agritourism Program Coordinator; Mike Thelin, consultant for Travel Oregon; Rhianna Simms of Verdant Phoenix; Johanna Talley of Drunken Goat Vegan Supper Club; Erica Idso-Weisz of Itty Bitty Acres, and Ric & Jeri Reno of Pheasant Fields Farm.

