Rock Garden Society Talk, Native Plants
Rock Garden Society Talk, Native Plants
Title: Lithophytic Plants of Southwest Oregon. Lithophytic refers to plants native to rocky terrain. Speaker Cesar Garcia from the U.S. Forest Service will focus on plants of Mt. Ashland.
Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Siskiyou Chapter, North American Rock Garden Society
5418400929
italio@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
italio@hotmail.com
Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
1801 E. Jackson StreetMedford, Oregon 97524
(541) 613-5940
gretchen435@gmail.com