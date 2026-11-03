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Rock Garden Society Talk, Native Plants

Rock Garden Society Talk, Native Plants

Title: Lithophytic Plants of Southwest Oregon. Lithophytic refers to plants native to rocky terrain. Speaker Cesar Garcia from the U.S. Forest Service will focus on plants of Mt. Ashland. 

Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Siskiyou Chapter, North American Rock Garden Society
5418400929
italio@hotmail.com
www.siskiyousummits.org

Artist Group Info

italio@hotmail.com
Italio Gardens
Lidgate Hall, Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
1801 E. Jackson Street
Medford, Oregon 97524
(541) 613-5940
gretchen435@gmail.com