Redding Garden of Lights at Turtle Bay
Redding Garden of Lights at Turtle Bay
Redding's favorite holiday tradition returns for its 7th year. More than two million lights illuminate 10 acres of the McConnell Arboretum & Gardens at Turtle Bay Exploration Park & the Sundial Bridge, with glowing tunnels, sparkling trees, festive decorations & interactive features. New for 2026: a European-style Christkindl Market with holiday gifts, crafts, food & drinks, plus a new Magic Wand interactive. Also featuring glow swings, a train ride, private igloos, a model train town & a photo pavilion. Open nightly 4 to 9 p.m., Nov. 20, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 (closed Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15). Timed-entry tickets; booking ahead is recommended. Presented by Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Turtle Bay Exploration Park (McConnell Arboretum & Gardens)
$18 to $22
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.
Event Supported By
Turtle Bay Exploration Park
5302438850
info@turtlebay.org
Turtle Bay Exploration Park (McConnell Arboretum & Gardens)
844 Sundial Bridge DriveRedding, California 96001
5302438850