Redding's favorite holiday tradition returns for its 7th year. More than two million lights illuminate 10 acres of the McConnell Arboretum & Gardens at Turtle Bay Exploration Park & the Sundial Bridge, with glowing tunnels, sparkling trees, festive decorations & interactive features. New for 2026: a European-style Christkindl Market with holiday gifts, crafts, food & drinks, plus a new Magic Wand interactive. Also featuring glow swings, a train ride, private igloos, a model train town & a photo pavilion. Open nightly 4 to 9 p.m., Nov. 20, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 (closed Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15). Timed-entry tickets; booking ahead is recommended. Presented by Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding.