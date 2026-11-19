Turtle Bay Exploration Park presents the 7th Annual Redding Garden of Lights, presented by Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding. More than two million lights transform 10 acres of the McConnell Arboretum & Botanical Gardens near the Sundial Bridge into a winter wonderland. Enjoy community favorites like Glowing Swings, Model Train Town & the Turtle Express, plus new interactives including a Magic Wand & a 32-foot LED tree. New this year, the Christkindl Market brings a European-style holiday market with retail stalls & themed food and drinks. Mosaic Restaurant will be on-site with loaded hot cocoa, s'mores kits, holiday treats & craft cocktails. Open 5 to 9 p.m. nightly, closed Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15. All proceeds support Turtle Bay's educational, cultural & animal programs.