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Radical Mycology Convergence

Radical Mycology Convergence

Part arts festival, part outdoor science lab, this one-of-a-kind event invites curious people of all ages to explore mushrooms (and all fungi) through hands-on workshops, wild food, natural dyes, citizen science, immersive art, live music, games, growing demonstrations, and nighttime nature walks. No mushroom knowledge required—just bring your curiosity.

Day passes begin at $25, children 12 and under attend free, and free childcare is available during workshop sessions.

Brown Bottle Farm
25–275
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Mycoculture Research, Arts, and Development
social@mycoculturerad.com
https://mycoculturerad.com/
Brown Bottle Farm
14711 S Buckner Creek Rd
Mulino, Oregon 97042