Radical Mycology Convergence
Radical Mycology Convergence
Part arts festival, part outdoor science lab, this one-of-a-kind event invites curious people of all ages to explore mushrooms (and all fungi) through hands-on workshops, wild food, natural dyes, citizen science, immersive art, live music, games, growing demonstrations, and nighttime nature walks. No mushroom knowledge required—just bring your curiosity.
Day passes begin at $25, children 12 and under attend free, and free childcare is available during workshop sessions.
Brown Bottle Farm
25–275
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mycoculture Research, Arts, and Development
social@mycoculturerad.com
Brown Bottle Farm
14711 S Buckner Creek RdMulino, Oregon 97042