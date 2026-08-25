Radical Mycology Convergence

Part arts festival, part outdoor science lab, this one-of-a-kind event invites curious people of all ages to explore mushrooms (and all fungi) through hands-on workshops, wild food, natural dyes, citizen science, immersive art, live music, games, growing demonstrations, and nighttime nature walks. No mushroom knowledge required—just bring your curiosity.

Day passes begin at $25, children 12 and under attend free, and free childcare is available during workshop sessions.