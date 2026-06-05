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Preview of Orchestra I with Soloist Martin Kuuskmann

Preview of Orchestra I with Soloist Martin Kuuskmann

A special concert preview features conversations with Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon soloist for Orchestra I and Adam Stern, OCMA Associate Conductor. Learn about Kuuskmann and the North American premiere of Tõnu Kõrvits’ Beyond the Solar Fields. Kuuskmann studied at Tallinn Music High School in Estonia, the Manhattan School of Music, and the Yale School of Music. Widely recognized as one of today’s great bassoon virtuosos, he has fifteen bassoon concertos written especially for him, including the one performed in the Festival. Alongside his work in classical and chamber music, he collaborates in jazz projects, serves as Associate Professor of Bassoon at the University of Denver, and maintains an expanding recording catalogue that includes three Grammy nominations.

Southwestern Oregon Community College, Umpqua Hall
12:18 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Martin Kuuskmann
https://www.kuuskmannbassoon.com/
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Umpqua Hall
1988 Newmark Ave.
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
541-888-7309
lena.chester@socc.edu
https://www.socc.edu/oregon-coast-culinary-institute-to-host-the-oregon-coast-food-wine-celebration-july-18-2026/