Pressed Wildflower Card Making Workshop with Judy

Join gardening-enthusiast and artist Judy Krogh to create delightful and creative greeting cards from pressed flowers, leaves and other dried materials (all supplied). Transform flowers into garden elves, butterflies or other imagery and leave the class with up to five unique cards. Original cards can also be photographed and reproduced in greater quantities to yield your own “stash” for future use – featuring your own designs!

Instructor Bio: Judy Krogh has been pressing flowers since childhood and has developed a unique expression of her creativity by using her annual large created collection of pressed flowers in this charming craft. Judy’s cards are in high demand and she share the profits from the sale of these in support of the Jacksonville Garden Club where she is a long-time member.

