The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Friday, March 12, 2027, for a concert celebrating the unmistakable sound and spirit of New Orleans jazz. The band carries forward a musical tradition that has connected generations of musicians and audiences.

Named for the storied Preservation Hall in New Orleans’ French Quarter, the ensemble honors the city’s deep jazz roots while keeping the music vibrant and immediate. Brass, reeds, piano, bass, and drums come together in spirited arrangements that move from soulful melodies to exuberant, rhythm-driven improvisation.

From playing with Foo Fighters in New Orleans to celebrating its 50th anniversary at Carnegie Hall with Allen Toussaint and My Morning Jacket, Preservation Hall Jazz Band has brought the sound of New Orleans jazz to audiences across genres.

When The Historic Holly Theatre first opened in 1930, jazz was an essential part of American music. Nearly a century later, Preservation Hall Jazz Band offers Southern Oregon audiences a connection to that era and to a living New Orleans tradition that continues to evolve.

With decades of touring and performances around the world, the band invites audiences to experience the communal energy and spontaneity that have made New Orleans jazz endure.

