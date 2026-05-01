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Polyrhythmics presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Polyrhythmics presented by the Ashland Folk Collective

Overview
Get ready to groove with Polyrhythmics live, brought to you by Ashland Folk Collective—super vibey!

Join Us for Polyrhythmics!

Originating in Seattle’s underground deep funk scene, Polyrhythmics blend tight grooves, bold brass, and hypnotic percussion with elements of R and B, progressive jazz, and Afrobeat.

Now in their fourteenth year as a touring and recording ensemble, the band continues to evolve, most recently with their seventh album Filter System (2023), a collection of upbeat dance tunes and expansive grooves.

Shaped by years on the road, Polyrhythmics deliver a dynamic instrumental sound that moves effortlessly between bright Afrobeat inspired rhythms and deeper psychedelic funk textures.

Doors 6:00PM | Show 7:00PM

Food and Drinks available for purchase.

Please leave pets at home.

No Refunds.

Fry Family Farm
$30-$35
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland Folk Collective
ashlandfolkcollective@gmail.com
www.ashlandfolkcollective.com

Artist Group Info

Polyrhythmics
caseywebbert@gmail.com
https://www.polyrhythmics.com/
Fry Family Farm
2184 Ross Lane
Medford, Oregon