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Poetry Journaling

Poetry Journaling

Join our soul-nourishing community! We play with words and images in response to creative, guided prompts inspired by poetry. Come write, reflect, and share (sharing always optional)!

*If participating is cost-prohibitive and you’d like to join, just be in touch!

Registering for more than one workshop? Bringing a friend along? Ask me about a reduced fee!

On Zoom
25-50
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ink to Insight, LLC
541-631-6150
elisa@inktoinsight.com
https://inktoinsight.com/poetry-journaling-workshops/

Artist Group Info

sissyperry@yahoo.com
On Zoom