Poetry Journaling
Poetry Journaling
Join our soul-nourishing community! We play with words and images in response to creative, guided prompts inspired by poetry. Come write, reflect, and share (sharing always optional)!
*If participating is cost-prohibitive and you’d like to join, just be in touch!
Registering for more than one workshop? Bringing a friend along? Ask me about a reduced fee!
On Zoom
25-50
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ink to Insight, LLC
541-631-6150
elisa@inktoinsight.com
Artist Group Info
sissyperry@yahoo.com
On Zoom