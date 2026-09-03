Pistol River Concert Association presents - Canto Sol

The Pistol River Concert Association is excited to present a cultural evening of Latin guitar music, Saturday, September 19th, brought to you by Canto Sol.

Canto Sol member Grant Ruiz has wowed Pistol River crowds before as the amazing guitarist for the group Flamenco Pacifico. He began playing classical guitar at age ten, and trained with maestros in Spain and California before moving to Ashland.

Dan Fellman is a classical guitar jazz connoisseur, but with a special place in his heart for swing jazz of the 40’s, the gypsy jazz of Django Reinhart, to Latin jazz and Boss Nova of the 60’s. Dan plays it all with finesse and flare, and is a sought after PNW musician.

Both Grant and Dan enjoy many genres, so expect some great variations of songs you may know, possibly with a bit of a Latin flare. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7PM on Saturday, September 19th. See you at the show!

