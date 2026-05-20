Pirate Adventure Camp for Kids!

Art Presence Art Center and Jacksonville Community Center have partnered to offer an

ALL DAY SUMMER CAMP

Children ages 6 through 11

Dive into four days of creativity and fun! Each day is split into a thrilling half-day at Art Presence and a fun-filled half-day at the Jacksonville Community Center, connected by an escorted midday walk (just four blocks!). You can choose the full experience or enroll for half days only. The cost is just $120 for each four-session, half-day series (Monday through Thursday). Morning sessions spark creativity from 9am to Noon, and afternoon adventures run from Noon to 3pm. Please note: No meals or snacks are provided—pack your own fuel for fun!

July 27 through July 30: Pirate Adventure Camp

Ahoy, mateys! Set sail in the mornings at Art Presence by creating essential gear for adventure! You'll draw daring pirate portraits, design secret treasure maps, build sturdy treasure chests, and engineer cool cork sailboats, all before supervised play at Doc Griffin Park and awesome crafts in the afternoon.

Register for JCC here: www.jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org

Register for Art Presence here: www.art-presence.org > education > summer camp

