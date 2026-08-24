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Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

The Peter Anastos Quartet will be performing jazz standards at La Baguette on Saturday, September 12th at 10:30 am. The quartet consists of Tom Freeman (drums), John Mazzei (piano), Tim Kelly (bass), and Peter Anastos (trumpet).

La Baguette Music Café
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Peter Anastos
trptlips@juno.com
www.itermusic.com
La Baguette Music Café
340 A Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-0855
info@labaguettemusiccafe.com
http://www.labaguettemusiccafe.com/