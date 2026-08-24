Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette
Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette
The Peter Anastos Quartet will be performing jazz standards at La Baguette on Saturday, September 12th at 10:30 am. The quartet consists of Tom Freeman (drums), John Mazzei (piano), Tim Kelly (bass), and Peter Anastos (trumpet).
La Baguette Music Café
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Peter Anastos
trptlips@juno.com
La Baguette Music Café
340 A StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-0855
info@labaguettemusiccafe.com