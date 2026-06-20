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Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

We'll be performing some of our favorite jazz pieces for you on Saturday, July 11th, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at La Baguette (A Street, Ashland). I'll be joined by Reed Bentley (drums), Tarik Ragab (bass), and John Mazzei (piano). Hope you can make it.

La Baguette Music Café
10:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Peter Anastos
trptlips@juno.com
www.itermusic.com
La Baguette Music Café
340 A Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-0855
info@labaguettemusiccafe.com
http://www.labaguettemusiccafe.com/