Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette
Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette
We'll be performing some of our favorite jazz pieces for you on Saturday, July 11th, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at La Baguette (A Street, Ashland). I'll be joined by Reed Bentley (drums), Tarik Ragab (bass), and John Mazzei (piano). Hope you can make it.
La Baguette Music Café
10:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Peter Anastos
trptlips@juno.com
La Baguette Music Café
340 A StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-0855
info@labaguettemusiccafe.com