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Peoples of the Trees, Annual Storytelling with Hazel

Peoples of the Trees, Annual Storytelling with Hazel

This is the narrative we all need to remember and tell. We modern Humans are the carbon guzzlers; an ecospasm of success over the last industrial period—a species that learned to diversity its energy sources. However, Humans are not the apex species with special privileges. We cling to the greater whole, entangled in the branches. The stories we tell ourselves matter. Somehow we must get back to the garden.

This magnificent and contingent biodiversity, our nest, depends on cooperation and tending. With the stories we carry, renewed and restored to truth, we can work back to the light of the real and move forward through this collapse of globalism.

Civilizational collapse is certain, disaster and suffering are probable, and species extinctions are ongoing. We are not exempt.

Let us rejoin the implicate co-evolution. Humans have overshot the wondrous carry capacity of yore. Climb into the story Time Machine for some continuity juice. Restraint, humility and proper relationships await us, tied to the land.

Peace House
$0-75 sliding scale
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Siskiyou Permaculture
siskiyoupermaculture@gmail.com
https://siskiyoupermaculture.org/828-2/
Peace House
543 S.Mountain Ave.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-9625
info@peacehouse.net
https://peacehouse.net