Whether on the page, stage or screen, American Comedy Award-winning comedian Paula Poundstone uproariously entertains with her unique blend of incisive and spontaneous humor. She can be heard weekly on her comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and has lent her hilarious wit and wisdom to NPR’s award-winning “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and to the 92nd EMMY Awards as a live correspondent. Poundstone was also the first woman ever to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Her much lauded HBO specials, bestselling books and countless guest appearances have cemented her legendary comedic status. Don’t miss this priceless evening with one of Comedy Central’s 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time! May contain adult language and themes.

