Painting the Spiritual Art Workshop Series

This class is a part of a series called "Painting the Spiritual with artist Eden Orlando" at The Talent Library in the Rogue Valley. In each, we will sit in a circle to do a check-in to establish a safe and supportive container before focusing on that class's topic, detailed below. The art component is more process-oriented than learning how to draw or paint, although I do provide guidance with each step. This class is designed to allow you the space to connect with yourself and your infinite creative well, culminating in an original art piece at the end of class. You can take each class individually or the whole series.

Upcoming classes:

"Meeting My Spirit Guide: Poetry & Acrylic"

Guided meditation experience - bring a blanket & pillow

Saturday, September 19th, 6:30-8:30pm

"Harvest Moon Circle: Colored Pencil & Watercolor"

Going within, a medicine wheel teaching & ceremony, & sound bath

Friday, September 25th, 6:30-8:30pm

"Chakra Altars: Watercolor"

Sound healing techniques for body connection

Wednesday, September 30th, 6:30-8:30pm

"Ode to a Living Ancestor: Poetry & Colored Paper"

Honor your relationship with a relative ~ for gratitude & healing

Wednesday, October 7th, 6:30-8:30pm

"In-the-Now Self-Portrait: Poetry & Acrylic"

How are you doing? Self-empthy practices & sharing what is

Sunday, October 11th, 6:30-8:30pm

Kindly RSVP to figeaterpress@gmail.com

Materials provided. $25/per class, or $100 for all.

INSTRUCTOR: Eden Orlando is a poet, artist, bookmaker, jewelry designer and more in southern Oregon. She has self-published three illustrated poetry books, two community arts anthologies, and one music album. edenorlando.com