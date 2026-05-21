Paint and Lunch with Heidi: Negative Space & Color Blocking Techniques

While you learn easy and striking acrylic paint techniques to bring an amazing original negative space broken-color painting to life, also enjoy a full lunch array of delightful dishes. Heidi Elliott has been teaching painting for over a decade and brings a calm, reassuring style to the classroom so that everyone can succeed.

Bring friends, family or sweethearts for more fun! Ages 9 – Adult. (Youth aged 9+ must be accompanied by an adult.) All supplies and lunch included. This class usually sells out so pre-registration is recommended. Walk-ins as space allows.

Instructor Bio: Heidi Elliott is a free-lance mixed-media artist who has taught Paint & Lunch style classes for years and encourages everyone to find a creative path. She served as Jacksonville Garden Club’s First Vice President for three years. Heidi is a Certified Morning Altars Teacher and Practitioner. She loves life here in Jacksonville and is happy to call it home.

