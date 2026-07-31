Paint and Dessert with Heidi Elliott

While you learn easy and striking acrylic paint techniques to bring an amazing original flower fantasy painting to life, also enjoy an array of delightful desserts. Heidi Elliott has been teaching painting for over a decade and brings a calm, reassuring style to the classroom so that everyone can succeed.

Bring friends, family or sweethearts for more fun! Ages 9 – Adult. (Youth aged 9+ must be accompanied by an adult.) All supplies and dessert included. This class usually sells out so pre-registration is recommended. Walk-ins as space allows.

Instructor Bio: Heidi Elliott is a free-lance mixed-media artist who has taught Paint & Lunch style classes for years and encourages everyone to find a creative path. She served as Jacksonville Garden Club’s First Vice President for three years. Heidi is a Certified Morning Altars Teacher and Practitioner. She loves life here in Jacksonville and is happy to call it home.

