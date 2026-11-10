OSU Extension Master Food Preserver Training Info Session

Oregon State University Extension is recruiting volunteers for the 2027 Master Food Preserver Program. Participants receive training in food safety, canning, dehydrating, fermenting, freezing, pickling, and other research-based food preservation methods while learning to share this knowledge with their communities.

Classes will be offered in Central Point from February through April 2027.

Applications open November 16 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through December 31. Interested individuals are encouraged to attend a free virtual information session on November 17 at 6 p.m.

