Oregon Coast Music Festival: Our Solar System. Festival Orchestra I

This concert features a unique combination of musical offerings. The plan and intent of Nielsen’s Helios Overture is to depict the rising of the sun, its journey overhead through the day, and its setting in the evening over the sea with the Greek god Helios, who personified the sun. Then the musical journey moves into the solar system with the North American Premiere of Tõnu Kõrvits’ composition Beyond the Solar Fields, written for our soloist, Martin Kuuskmann. This entire program will delight and inspire an appreciation for the woodwinds. We further explore beyond the earth and feature bassoon artistry with Carl Maria von Weber’s composition for bassoon and orchestra Andante & Rondo ongarese. The evening ends with performance of Brahms Symphony No. 3 that moves us into this uncertain world and ends quietly for us to ponder our existence.