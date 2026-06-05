Oregon Coast Music Festival Opening Concert: Bay Area Concert Band

The 48th Annual Oregon Coast Music Festival opens with a special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bay Area Concert Band, directed by Stephen Simpkins, and featuring guest soloist Aaron Johnson on clarinet and saxophone. This milestone performance honors the band’s five decades of music, community, and dedication to the arts. Audiences can expect an inspiring start to the festival filled with energy and tradition. Learn more about the BACB 50th Anniversary at https://www.bayareaconcertband.org/\\\\