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Oregon Coast Music Association: The Stuff of Legends: Pops Orchestra

Oregon Coast Music Association: The Stuff of Legends: Pops Orchestra

The Pops Orchestra presents The Stuff of Legends at Marshfield Auditorium at 7 pm. This lively concert features music inspired by myths and fables. This concert includes a collection of works steeped in the ever-rich world of fantasy, from Greek mythology ("Orpheus in the Underworld") to King Arthur's court ("Camelot") to "The Wizard of Oz" ("Wicked"). Included also in the selections are My Neighbor Totoro, symphonic favorites from the operas of Saint-Saëns and Offenbach, and our Festival Orchestra’s own Nicole Buetti as a featured soloist on contrabassoon for Ruth Gipps' Leviathan!

Marshfield High School Auditorium
$30 ($25 for OCMA members)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/
Marshfield High School Auditorium
972 Ingersoll Ave
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420