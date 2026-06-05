Oregon Coast Music Association: The Stuff of Legends: Pops Orchestra
Oregon Coast Music Association: The Stuff of Legends: Pops Orchestra
The Pops Orchestra presents The Stuff of Legends at Marshfield Auditorium at 7 pm. This lively concert features music inspired by myths and fables. This concert includes a collection of works steeped in the ever-rich world of fantasy, from Greek mythology ("Orpheus in the Underworld") to King Arthur's court ("Camelot") to "The Wizard of Oz" ("Wicked"). Included also in the selections are My Neighbor Totoro, symphonic favorites from the operas of Saint-Saëns and Offenbach, and our Festival Orchestra’s own Nicole Buetti as a featured soloist on contrabassoon for Ruth Gipps' Leviathan!
Marshfield High School Auditorium
$30 ($25 for OCMA members)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
Marshfield High School Auditorium
972 Ingersoll AveCoos Bay, Oregon 97420