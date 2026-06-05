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Oregon Coast Music Association : Our Blue Home. Orchestra II

Oregon Coast Music Association : Our Blue Home. Orchestra II

The program for the finale will begin with Haydn: The Representation of Chaos from “The Creation”. This composition opens with unique sounds of infinite nothingness. The audience then moves to a landscape of serene beauty with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastorale. After intermission, the Orchestra will present the Oregon Coastal Premiere of Adam Schoenberg’s composition, Losing Earth with Terry Longshore, soloist, and 6 other percussionists. Losing Earth was inspired by the book of the same name on climate change by Nathaniel Rich that addresses the science of climate change. This concerto will provide an amazing journey of human life on earth and end on a hopeful note. Join us for a powerful evening of orchestral music inspired by our planet and natural world.

Marshfield High School Auditorium
$30 ($25 for OCMA members)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/
Marshfield High School Auditorium
972 Ingersoll Ave
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420