Celebrate the start of a bright new year — at noon! Our annual NOON Year’s Eve party brings families together for hands-on fun, big laughs, joyful countdowns, and a whole lot of science.

Two Countdowns, Two Ways to Celebrate

At 12 PM sharp, we’ll ring in the new year with two balloon drops.

🎈Main Gallery Balloon Drop: A lively, music-filled countdown with plenty of energy and excitement.

🎈Kranzler Hall Balloon Drop: A sensory-friendly countdown where we whisper the numbers and celebrate with jazz hands instead of noise.

A New Twist on the Egg Drop Challenge

Last year we decided to change things up in response to growing food insecurity in our region. Instead of using real eggs, last year’s Egg Drop Challenge featured reusable plastic eggs filled with paint. It was a grand success so we're making it our new tradition!

🥚They’re fun, colorful, and create less waste.

🥚You can take your egg-stronaut vehicle home — no raw egg cleanup required!

🥚And while you’re here, we invite you to bring nonperishable food items to drop in the Ashland Food Bank donation barrel near the front desk. Every contribution supports neighbors facing hunger.

Why We Celebrate

NOON Year’s Eve is all about curiosity, creativity, and community. Whether your egg survives the landing or splatters in spectacular color, we cheer for every experiment — because that’s what scientific exploration is all about.

