Nia Interdependence Day Dance - on Thursday 7/2
Nia Interdependence Day Dance - on Thursday 7/2
Come move and heal body and soul on behalf of the Interdependence of All Beings and the promise of freedom in the United States as the Body of the Earth dances the Great Turning.
FIRST CLASS FREE!
Led by physical therapist and and Nia Black Belt, Rachael R. Resch
The DanceSpace (and Zoom)
$20
09:00 AM - 10:15 AM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Synergy Physical Therapy & Movement Arts, LLC
541-301-3493
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org
Artist Group Info
Rachael R. Resch
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org
The DanceSpace (and Zoom)
280 East Hersey #10Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-301-3493
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org