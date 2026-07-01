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Nia Interdependence Day Dance - on Thursday 7/2

Nia Interdependence Day Dance - on Thursday 7/2

Come move and heal body and soul on behalf of the Interdependence of All Beings and the promise of freedom in the United States as the Body of the Earth dances the Great Turning.
FIRST CLASS FREE!
Led by physical therapist and and Nia Black Belt, Rachael R. Resch

The DanceSpace (and Zoom)
$20
09:00 AM - 10:15 AM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Synergy Physical Therapy & Movement Arts, LLC
541-301-3493
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org
www.synergy-pt.net

Artist Group Info

Rachael R. Resch
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org
www.synergy-pt.net
The DanceSpace (and Zoom)
280 East Hersey #10
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-301-3493
synergy-pt@jeffnet.org
www.synergy-pt.net