Nature Explorers Camp for Kids!

Art Presence Art Center and Jacksonville Community Center have partnered to offer an

ALL DAY SUMMER CAMP

Children ages 6 through 11

Dive into four days of creativity and fun! Each day is split into a thrilling half-day at Art Presence and a fun-filled half-day at the Jacksonville Community Center, connected by an escorted midday walk (just four blocks!). You can choose the full experience or enroll for half days only. The cost is just $120 for each four-session, half-day series (Monday through Thursday). Morning sessions spark creativity from 9am to Noon, and afternoon adventures run from Noon to 3pm. Please note: No meals or snacks are provided—pack your own fuel for fun!

June 29 through July 2: Nature Explorers

Start your day with exciting outdoor nature exploration at Jacksonville Community Center, and then transform into a master creator in the afternoons at Art Presence! Activities include designing intricate nature mandalas, sketching detailed insect drawings, building fascinating habitat dioramas, and crafting magical lantern jars.

To register for JCC go to www.jacksononvillecommunitycenter.org

To register for Art Presence go to www.art-presence.org > education > summer camp

