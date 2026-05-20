Mz. Pearl’s Circus Palooza! at the North Bend Public Library

Get ready to laugh, cheer, and be amazed! The North Bend Public Library is excited to welcome Heather Pearl for Mz. Pearl’s Circus Palooza! on Monday, June 29 at 6:00 PM. This high-energy children’s show combines comedy, circus skills, and audience participation into an unforgettable performance for families. Mz. Pearl’s lively personality and playful antics are sure to keep audiences entertained from start to finish. This program is perfect for children and families and encourages imagination, laughter, and community fun.