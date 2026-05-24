My Little Voice: a One-Woman Cabaret

Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh returns to Ashland High School's Theatre to premiere a new solo cabaret about her lifelong relationship with her voice. Before the stages, before the lights, before anyone was watching—there was just a girl in a living room, singing for the sake of singing.

This one-woman tour de force traces the winding, complicated, and deeply human relationship between a performer and her voice. The voice that carried her from a high school stage to Broadway and beyond. The voice that held her dreams, her fears, her need to be extraordinary. And the voice that, at times, she tried to change, control, or silence altogether. Told through a collection of songs that have shaped her and personal stories from her life, this is a story about ambition, identity, and what happens when achievement stops feeling like enough. Performed on the very stage where it all began, and featuring special appearances by beloved mentors and the next generation of performers, this one-night-only event is both a homecoming and a reckoning.