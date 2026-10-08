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Music in the Library: Rogue Valley Symphony

Music in the Library: Rogue Valley Symphony

Take some time out of your Thursday to listen to music in the library. Musicians from Rogue Valley Symphony will fill the main floor of the library with beautiful music. Enjoy it in passing or sit for a while and listen.

This series is presented in partnership with Rogue Valley Symphony.

Ashland Pubic Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services, Ashland Branch
541 774-6996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/home
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/