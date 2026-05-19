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Movie Matinee for Teens at the North Bend Public Library

Movie Matinee for Teens at the North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library invites teens ages 13-18 to settle in for an afternoon of laughs, nostalgia, and movie magic during a special Movie Matinee Double Feature on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 PM. Teens will enjoy screenings of a beloved cult classic and its sequel during this movie event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blanket and get comfortable while enjoying an afternoon at the library with friends. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be provided.

The North Bend Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The North Bend Public Library
5417560400
nbservices@northbendlibrary.org
northbendoregon.us/library

Artist Group Info

jmeredith@northbendlibrary.org
The North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman Avenue
North Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org
northbendoregon.us/library