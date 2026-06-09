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MOVIE and POPCORN - American Troubles: A tale of two democracies

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MOVIE and POPCORN - American Troubles: A tale of two democracies

The League of Women Voters of Rogue Valley (LWVRV) is hosting a free public viewing of the documentary, American Troubles: A tale of two democracies, onSaturday, June 20th, from 4-6pm at the Ashland Library. This movie illustrates the multiple benefits of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). The LWVRV advocates for the use of RCV in elections throughout Southern Oregon and are encouraging citizens to learn more about RCV and how it gives voters better elections and broader representation.

Join us and learn more about Ranked Choice Voting.

Ashland Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Rogue Valley
6232299555
rvleague@lwvroguevalley.org
http://wvroguevalley.org

Artist Group Info

reginariley@jeffnet.org
Ashland Public Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7381243