Miracle, the world's original holiday cocktail pop-up, comes to Redding for the first time. From Nov. 24, 2026 to Jan. 2, 2027, Branch House Riverfront Bistro at Turtle Bay Exploration Park transforms into a festive holiday bar with larger-than-life decor & signature cocktails like the Christmapolitan & Snowball Old-Fashioned, plus zero-proof options, seasonal bites & collectible mugs. Open nightly at 5 p.m., steps from the Sundial Bridge & the Redding Garden of Lights. 21+. No reservations needed.