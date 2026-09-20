Michale Mollo "Interstellar Arboretum" fine art exhibition and musical performance

“"Interstellar Arboretum" is the title of the exhibition largely because it is composed of trees and lifeforms originating out of my internal universe. Acrylic paint and found objects are the materials used to create scenes in a combination of realism and abstraction. I call this style "abrealism" to also indicate the arboreal and as a way to honor my wife, Abigail Lewis, the founder and executive director of Golden Rule ReEntry.

Michael is a visual artist, poet and musician sharing his multidisciplinary works at the Langford Art Gallery. October 3rd will comprise of a musical performance from Michael surrounded by his otherworldly works of art.