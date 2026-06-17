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Messy Hands: Walking Staffs with Deanna St. Martin

Messy Hands: Walking Staffs with Deanna St. Martin

Join Deanna St. Martin in this unique art activity. We'll be embellishing a wooden staff with tape, appliqués, and more. The grand finale- a decorative globe to top it off! All supplies provided, however feel free to bring your own cane and embellishments.

July 11th in our upstairs classroom, 1:30-3:00 PM
*registration required* www.art-presence.org > education > messy hands
Limit: 15 students, $5

Art Presence Art Center
5
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Presence Art Center
541-414-3234
gather@art-center.org
https://art-presence.org/
Art Presence Art Center
206 N. 5th Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-414-3234
gather@art-presence.org
https://art-presence.org/