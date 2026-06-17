Messy Hands: Walking Staffs with Deanna St. Martin

Join Deanna St. Martin in this unique art activity. We'll be embellishing a wooden staff with tape, appliqués, and more. The grand finale- a decorative globe to top it off! All supplies provided, however feel free to bring your own cane and embellishments.

July 11th in our upstairs classroom, 1:30-3:00 PM

*registration required* www.art-presence.org > education > messy hands

Limit: 15 students, $5