Medicinal Mushrooms Presentation

Learn about Medicinal Mushrooms by one of the leading mycology researchers, author Dr. Mike Amaranthus on Tuesday November 17, 6-7 pm at Northwest Nature Shop. Dr Amaranthus will discuss the fascinating world of medicinal mushrooms, their ecological importance, and their growing role in health and wellness conversations. Whether you're a curious beginner, or an experienced mushroom forager, this presentation offers an opportunity to hear clear, evidence-based guidance on identifying, harvesting, and safely using the world’s most researched medicinal mushrooms—including Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Reishi, and Maitake—so you can make informed health decisions without the hype. Presentation is free.