Margaret Cho at The Holly Theatre

THE HISTORIC HOLLY THEATRE WELCOMES COMEDY ICON

MARGARET CHO

Medford, OR – The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes comedian, actor, musician, advocate, entrepreneur, and five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho on Saturday, October 10, 2026, bringing an evening of fearless comedy, sharp storytelling, and unforgettable perspective to downtown Medford.

For decades, Cho’s strong voice has been part of the cultural conversation. Known for her groundbreaking stand-up, bold observations, and unapologetic point of view, she has helped light the path for women, underrepresented communities, LGBTQ+ voices, and generations of performers who have followed.

A legendary force in comedy, Cho has built a celebrated stand-up career with more than 10 comedy tours while continuing to appear across film and television. Her recent roles include Fire Island on Hulu, Doctor Odyssey, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, and Netflix’s Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Her latest film, All That We Love, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and she is set to appear in Season 2 of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as “Wasp,” one of the Gray Sisters.

Named by Vogue as one of the nine best female comedians of all time, alongside Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wanda Sykes, Cho continues to bring insight, humor, and fearless honesty to the stage.

This performance contains mature language and adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences.

Box Office Hours:

Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and 5 PM – 8 PM on the day of the show.

