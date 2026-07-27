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Make A Wish Benefit Concert presented by James Dyson

Make A Wish Benefit Concert presented by James Dyson

Pediatric cancer survivor and former Wish recipient James Dyson will host a free one-hour, family-friendly concert to support the Make A Wish foundation. James's wish for a contrabassoon was granted while he was undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in 2023. James is now studying music performance at Princeton University and will be attending the Royal College of Music in London this fall. Website: https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=7416&pg=personal&px=11501581

SOU Music Recital Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Make A Wish Oregon
(503) 292-2280
sshalkowsky@oregon.wish.org
https://wish.org/oregon

Artist Group Info

James Dyson
dysonjames777@gmail.com
https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=7416&amp;pg=personal&amp;px=11501581
SOU Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/