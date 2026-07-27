Make A Wish Benefit Concert presented by James Dyson

Pediatric cancer survivor and former Wish recipient James Dyson will host a free one-hour, family-friendly concert to support the Make A Wish foundation. James's wish for a contrabassoon was granted while he was undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in 2023. James is now studying music performance at Princeton University and will be attending the Royal College of Music in London this fall. Website: https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=7416&pg=personal&px=11501581