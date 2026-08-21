Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band at The Holly Theatre

THE HISTORIC HOLLY THEATRE WELCOMES FOUR-TIME GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST LYLE LOVETT AND HIS SMALL LARGE BAND

Medford, OR – The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band on Sunday, October 25, 2026, bringing an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and Texas-sized artistry to downtown Medford.

A singer, composer, and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music across a career spanning 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying style that breaks down barriers.

Lovett’s live performances showcase the breadth of his deep talents and the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers.

Among his many accolades, Lovett has earned four GRAMMY Awards, received the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His rich and eclectic body of work remains some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Join us at the Historic Holly Theatre in the heart of downtown Medford for an unforgettable evening with Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band.

Box Office Hours:

Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM on the day of the show.

